News & Insights

BioTech
PHG

Dutch health tech company Philips raises outlook as Q3 profit jumps

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

October 23, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Monday raised its full-year outlook as it beat analyst expectations with a more than doubling of third-quarter core profit to 457 million euros ($483.3 million).

Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) in July-September would rise to 389 million euros from 209 million euros the year before.

Philips said it now expected 6% to 7% comparable sales growth over 2023, with a profit margin (adjusted EBITA) of 10%-11%.

($1 = 0.9456 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.