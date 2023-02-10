Dutch grid operator TenneT to explore sale of German operations to Berlin

February 10, 2023 — 01:54 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Dutch electricity grid operator TenneT IPO-TTH.AS said on Friday it would explore the possibility of a full sale of its German operations to the German state, to ensure sufficient investments in networks in both the Netherlands and Germany.

TenneT operates the Dutch high-voltage grid as well as part of the German grid, and will need billions of euros in the coming years to meet its investment needs as Germany and the Netherlands expand their wind and solar power footprint.

Last November, German government sources said Berlin wants to buy either a majority stake or all of the German subsidiary of TenneT, which is fully-owned by the Dutch state, as part of Germany's planned transition towards sustainable energy use.

The Dutch government has repeatedly said it would only provide capital for Dutch operations, and signed an agreement with Germany in 2020 to explore a stake sale in TenneT to help fund the company's ambitious investment plan.

Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said last November that she expected a decision on a possible investment by Germany early in 2023, as TenneT would need fresh capital to fund its German operations by early next year.

TenneT said it would now engage in discussions with the German state on issues such as security of supply and the effects on employees, customers and other stakeholders of a possible sale.

