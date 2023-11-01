Dutch grid operator TenneT says energy transition will double investments

AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dutch power grid operator TenneT on Wednesday said the energy transition and the rapidly increasing demand for electricity were likely to double investments needed to expand capacity in the coming decade.

State-owned TenneT, which operates the Dutch high-voltage grid and part of the German grid, said it expected to complete around 700 large infrastructure projects in the Netherlands between 2024 and 2033.

That is twice the amount the company projected in its previous investment plan issued last year.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.