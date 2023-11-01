News & Insights

Dutch grid operator TenneT says energy transition will double investments

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

November 01, 2023 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dutch power grid operator TenneT on Wednesday said the energy transition and the rapidly increasing demand for electricity were likely to double investments needed to expand capacity in the coming decade.

State-owned TenneT, which operates the Dutch high-voltage grid and part of the German grid, said it expected to complete around 700 large infrastructure projects in the Netherlands between 2024 and 2033.

That is twice the amount the company projected in its previous investment plan issued last year.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.