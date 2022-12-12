Dutch grid operator Gasunie looking at Terneuzen for new LNG capacity

AMSTERDAM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Gasunie, the Dutch gas grid operator, said on Monday it is looking at the port of Terneuzen as a possible site for an additional floating LNG import station.

The remarks come after the Dutch government issued an update on its gas strategy on Friday, including plans to spend around 500 million euros for subsidies next year to fill the Bergermeer gas storage facility.

The government this year added a floating LNG terminal with 8 billion cubic meters annual import capacity at the port of Eemshaven as part of Europe's bid to cut reliance on Russian gas.

That complements the Gate Terminal in Rotterdam which has capacity for 16 bcm and is adding 4 bcm more by 2025.

