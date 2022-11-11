Dutch gov't to allow shipment of 20,000 tons of Russian fertilizer to Malawi

AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday said it would release a consignment of 20,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer that had been stuck in Rotterdam port due to sanctions, following a request from the United Nations.

The shipment is due to be sent to Malawi via the World Food Programme, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

