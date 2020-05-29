Dutch gov't: telecoms to give data to health authority

The Dutch government said on Friday it plans to introduce an emergency law requiring telecommunications companies to give anonymized cell tower data to the country's health authority RIVM.

In a statement, it said it the law would be in force for up to one year, and it has already been vetted by the country's privacy and legal watchdogs.

