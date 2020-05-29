Dutch gov't: telecoms to give data to health authority

AMSTERDAM, May 29 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Friday it plans to introduce an emergency law requiring telecommunications companies to give anonymized cell tower data to the country's health authority RIVM.

In a statement, it said it the law would be in force for up to one year, and it has already been vetted by the country's privacy and legal watchdogs.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by William Maclean)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.