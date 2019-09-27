Dutch gov't: postal companies PostNL, Sandd allowed to merge

AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday said it would allow a merger between the country's largest postal carrier PostNL and main rival Sandd conditionally to proceed after all.

Last month, the country's markets regulator blocked the proposed 130 million euro ($145 million) merger on the grounds it would create a monopoly.

The government said in a statement it was overriding that decision because the merger would save costs and ensure delivery in rural areas. It said the merged company would be forced to grant competitors access to its delivery network.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

