Dutch government to turn on 'pilot light' output at Groningen gas field

AMSTERDAM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Monday it would turn on the "pilot light" - meaning minimal production - at two stations in the Groningen gas field due to impending cold temperatures in the Netherlands.

The government said in June it would end production at Groningen by last October after winding down output gradually over years following earthquakes it triggered.

However, the government said in a letter to parliament it was exercising an option left open to resume minimal production - which it refers to as a "pilot light" - in the event of a deep cold snap.

While the expected temperatures are not enough cold enough to trigger actual production, the move is a preparatory step needed to recommence production in case of an emergency.

Temperatures are expected to fall to below -6.5 Celsius on Jan. 9, according to forecasts by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.

On current forecasts the "pilot light" measure will not be escalated and will be reversed in about two weeks, the Economic Affairs Ministry said.

Dutch gas storage, which is large relative to the country's size and include commercial facilities that can be drawn on by surrounding countries, are currently around 80% full.

That is slightly less than the European average, but more than usual for this time of year.

