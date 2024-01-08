Dutch government to turn on "pilot light" output at Groningen gas field

AMSTERDAM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Monday it would turn on the "pilot light" - meaning minimal production - at two stations in the large Groningen gas field, due to impending cold temperatures in the Netherlands.

The government said in June it would cease the last of production at Groningen, which has been wound down gradually over years due to the earthquakes it triggers.

However, the government said in a letter to parliament it was exercising an option left open to resume minimal production - which it refers to as a "pilot light" - in the event of a deep cold snap.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

