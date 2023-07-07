Dutch government to resign over migration dispute, prime minister says

AMSTERDAM, July 7 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he would tender the resignation of his government, after failing to reach an agreement on stricter immigration policies.

"This is an extremely regrettable political reality," Rutte told reporters, saying the next step would be to call new elections.

