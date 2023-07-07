News & Insights

Dutch government to resign over migration dispute, prime minister says

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

July 07, 2023 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, July 7 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he would tender the resignation of his government, after failing to reach an agreement on stricter immigration policies.

"This is an extremely regrettable political reality," Rutte told reporters, saying the next step would be to call new elections.

