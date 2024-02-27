Dutch government to pay Uniper 165 mln euros for not using coal

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Tuesday it would pay Germany's Uniper UN0k.DE 165.3 million euros ($179 million) in compensation for lost income after capping production of coal-fired energy at 35% of capacity in 2022.

The cap was originally installed for the 2022-24 period, but was abruptly removed in mid-2022 as part of efforts to reduce use of scarce gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The three companies operating coal-fired plants in the Netherlands demanded a combined 1.9 billion euros in compensation for the months the cap was in place.

The government said last year, however, that actual compensation would be far less than that.

In September, it said it would pay Germany's RWE 331.8 million euros in compensation, at a time when energy prices were high due to Russia's war.

The government said it would determine compensation for the third company, Onyx, in the coming weeks.

Coal-fired energy plants in the Netherlands will still be forced to close by 2030 under Dutch law. In November 2022, a court rejected the companies' claims for additional compensation for that.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Ed Osmond)

