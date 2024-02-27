News & Insights

BioTech
BTU

Dutch government to pay Uniper 165 mln euros for not using coal

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

February 27, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Tuesday it would pay Germany's Uniper UN0k.DE 165.3 million euros ($179 million) in compensation for lost income after capping production of coal-fired energy at 35% of capacity in 2022.

The cap was originally installed for the 2022-24 period, but was abruptly removed in mid-2022 as part of efforts to reduce use of scarce gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The three companies operating coal-fired plants in the Netherlands demanded a combined 1.9 billion euros in compensation for the months the cap was in place.

The government said last year, however, that actual compensation would be far less than that.

In September, it said it would pay Germany's RWE 331.8 million euros in compensation, at a time when energy prices were high due to Russia's war.

The government said it would determine compensation for the third company, Onyx, in the coming weeks.

Coal-fired energy plants in the Netherlands will still be forced to close by 2030 under Dutch law. In November 2022, a court rejected the companies' claims for additional compensation for that.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.