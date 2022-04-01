Dutch government sets Groningen gas field production at 4.5 bcm in 2021-2022 year

AMSTERDAM, April 1 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday set production levels for the Groningen gas field at 4.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the gas year 2021-2022, which runs through to Sept. 30.

In a statement, the country's minister for Economic Affairs said the Dutch government continued to intend to wind production down to zero in 2023, but it has retained the option to tap the field further in an emergency situation.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Evans)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.