Dutch government receives multiple bids in 4GW offshore wind tender

AMSTERDAM, March 28 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Thursday said it had received multiple bids in a tender to build an offshore wind farm in the Dutch part of the North Sea with a total capacity of 4 gigawatts (GW).

The government said it expected to announce the winning bid in June, while the wind farms were expected to be operational by early 2030.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

