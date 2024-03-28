News & Insights

Dutch government receives multiple bids in 4GW offshore wind tender

March 28, 2024 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 28 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Thursday said it had received multiple bids in a tender to build an offshore wind farm in the Dutch part of the North Sea with a total capacity of 4 gigawatts (GW).

The government said it expected to announce the winning bid in June, while the wind farms were expected to be operational by early 2030.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.