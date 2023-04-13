SHEL

Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

April 13, 2023 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, April 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Thursday said it would support oil and gas company Shell SHEL.L in its efforts to reduce its CO2 and nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands in the coming years.

The government said it would look at building infrastructure and accelerating permitting procedures needed for projects that would help Shell, one of the country's largest polluters, reach its goal of cutting 3.9 megatons of CO2 emissions from its Dutch plants by 2030.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman )

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

