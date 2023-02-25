Dutch government opts for total sale of TenneT Germany to Berlin

Feb 25 - The Netherlands will opt for a total sale of the German activities of Dutch electricity grid operator TenneT and will ask Berlin for a non-binding offer for it, the government said in a letter to parliament.

State-owned TenneT operates the Dutch high-voltage grid and part of the German grid and will need to invest billions of euros in the coming years to support the energy transition.

Talks between both countries over a sale of the German business were revived last year as Berlin made it clear it wanted control of its national electricity grid.

In its letter, the Dutch government said a total sale to the German state now was its preferred option.

"It would offer a structural solution for the capital needs of TenneT Germany and would relieve the Dutch state from the risks related to the German activities," Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag and Climate Minister Rob Jetten said.

The ministers said they would work with Germany to see whether a deal could be reached against the right conditions, such as continued cooperation on building offshore infrastructure, and the right price, with the aim of reaching an agreement before the end of the year.

"A final decision will only be made when it's clear that these condition can be met," they said. "Until that time, no irreversible steps will be taken."

TenneT will have to invest around 111 billion euros ($117 billion) in the coming decade as Germany and the Netherlands expand their wind and solar power capacity, the ministers said, with 60% of these investments in Germany .

The German division will need 15 billion euros of fresh equity to fund this, but the Dutch government has repeatedly said it would only provide capital for Dutch operations.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.