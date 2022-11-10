World Markets

Dutch gas storage facility at Bergermeer 100% filled - energy ministry

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

November 10, 2022 — 04:34 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The major gas storage site at Bergermeer, one of Europe's largest open commercial facilities, has been filled to 100% of capacity, the Dutch government said on Thursday.

"It's good news that the Bergermeer gas storage site, the largest open access gas storage site in Western Europe, is now full," Energy Minister Rob Jetten said in a statement.

"The high fill rate now may soon help in sufficient filling for the winter after this."

Bergermeer is operated by Abu Dhabi's TAQA and filling it required filling 40% of its capacity that Gazprom had contractual rights to use but did not.

The Netherlands has a disproportionate share of European gas storage sites as a legacy of production at the Groningen gas field. Dutch storages collectively are currently around 92% full, according to AGSI data.

