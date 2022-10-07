Dutch gas site Bergermeer could add more storage ahead of winter

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company's Gas Storage Bergermeer (GSB) site in the Netherlands will add technical working volume if needed to ensure it has sufficient capacity to accommodate gas storage demand, it said in a notice on Friday.

GSB said it will add technical working volume of at least 2.5 terawatt hours (TWh) to ensure customers do not withhold further injections as European Union seeks to store as much natural gas as possible before winter.

On Thursday the site surpassed a fill level of 90%, which is measured against sold technical working volume of 45.6 TWh.

The Dutch government in August increased its filling target for the Bergermeer gas storage facility to 90% by Nov. 1 from a previous goal of 68%.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

