Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie says it has written off Nord Stream 1 stake

March 08, 2023 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 8 (Reuters) - The Dutch natural gas grid operator Gasunie said on Wednesday it has written off its 9% stake in the Nord Stream gas pipeline that was badly damaged in September 2022.

In its annual report, Gasunie said the stake, originally valued at 508 million euros ($535.43 million), is now worth zero as it does "not foresee a resumption of gas deliveries via Nord Stream for the foreseeable future."

It said it was in talks with other shareholders over the stabilisation of pipelines to prevent further environmental damage and to ensure safety.

($1 = 0.9488 euros)

