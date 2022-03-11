Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem's Russian owner will sell shares, quit board

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

The Russian man who owns a controlling stake in Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem will sell his shares and quit the club's corporate board, he said on Friday.

AMSTERDAM, March 11 (Reuters) - The Russian man who owns a controlling stake in Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem will sell his shares and quit the club's corporate board, he said on Friday.

"It does me much pain to leave Vitesse in this way, but in the current situation I am taking this difficult decision in the interest of the club, employees, supporters, sponsors and other stakeholders," Valeriy Oyf said in a statement on the club's website.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More