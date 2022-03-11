Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem's Russian owner will sell shares, quit board

AMSTERDAM, March 11 (Reuters) - The Russian man who owns a controlling stake in Dutch football club Vitesse Arnhem will sell his shares and quit the club's corporate board, he said on Friday.

"It does me much pain to leave Vitesse in this way, but in the current situation I am taking this difficult decision in the interest of the club, employees, supporters, sponsors and other stakeholders," Valeriy Oyf said in a statement on the club's website.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.