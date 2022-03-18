Dutch firm Gasunie charters small FSRU to help cut reliance on Russian gas

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Dutch natural gas infrastructure company Gasunie has reached an agreement with Belgian shipowner Exmar to charter a small floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for its planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) Eemshaven terminal in the north of the Netherlands.

The state-owned company is looking to secure 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of LNG capacity in the Eemshaven terminal, as part of the broader Dutch push to limit its dependence on Russian gas.

"This contract with Exmar is the first small step towards that goal. There is no LNG capacity at Eemshaven yet," spokeswoman Marie-Lou Gregoire said.

The Dutch government on Monday said it aimed to double total LNG import capacity in the country on short notice, including expanding capacity at the Gate terminal in Rotterdam by 5 to 8 bcm.

The FSRU has a capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD) which is equal to 624,000 million British thermal units (mmBtu) per day.

Gasunie, which operates the natural gas network in the Netherlands and parts of Germany, secured the agreement for a 5-year charter. It aims to have the terminal running by the end of the third quarter of 2022, a statement said.

(Reporting by Bart H. Meijer in Amsterdam and Nora Buli in Oslo; writing by Marwa Rashad in London; editing by Jason Neely)

