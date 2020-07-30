Commodities
Dutch eyeglass store firm GrandVision seeks ruling in EssilorLuxottica case

Toby Sterling Reuters
AMSTERDAM, July 30 (Reuters) - GrandVisionGVNV.AS, the Dutch operator of a chain of eyeglass stores, said on Thursday it had started an arbitration case against its would-be buyer EssilorLuxottica to ensure the French-Italian eyeglass firm "complies with its obligations."

The move follows a EssilorLuxottica suit filed at the Rotterdam District Court last week seeking to force GrandVision to disclose information about its management performance during the coronavirus crisis.

EssilorLuxottica announced a 7.2 billion euro bid for GrandVision in July 2019.

