Dutch election winner Wilders meets Israeli president, pledges support

THE HAGUE, March 11 (Reuters) - Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders said on Monday he had met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and pledged his full support to Israel in fighting terrorism.

Wilders, who is aiming to lead a new government after his nationalist PVV party won elections in November, has long been a staunch supporter of Israel.

Wilders has unsuccessfully tried to form a government since the elections. The main parties trying to form a governing coalition will meet again on Monday in an effort to agree on what form a possible cooperation could have.

The Israeli president was in the Netherlands to attend the opening of a Holocaust museum in Amsterdam on Sunday. At the opening ceremony, Herzog called for prayers for peace and the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel and still held by the Islamist militants.

Wilders posted a picture on X of his meeting with Herzog and wrote: "I told him I am proud that he visits the Netherlands and that Israel has, and always will have, my full support in its fight against terror".

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

