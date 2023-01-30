Dutch Eemshaven LNG terminal capacity to be curbed until March 1

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dutch liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal EemsEnergyTerminal will not send any gas into the Dutch gas system until Feb. 6, and will operate at lower capacity until March 1, transparency data showed on Monday.

The terminal stopped sending out gas on Jan. 13, initially until today, but has now extended the full outage until Feb. 6, it said via a transparency message.

Additionally, the operator also announced that capacity to send gas from the terminal will be cut by around two-thirds to 83 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day.

The Netherlands built the Eemshaven terminal, which has a capacity of 8 billion cubic metres (bcm), last year to cut its dependence on Russian gas.

It complemented the larger Gate Terminal in Rotterdam, now operating at 16 bcm capacity and which is planning a further 4 bcm expansion by 2025.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

