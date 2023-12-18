Dutch economy to grow slower than expected as high interest rates bite

AMSTERDAM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands will be slower than previously expected through to 2025, as high inflation across the globe continues to curb international trade, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Monday.

Growth of the euro zone's fifth largest economy is set to drop to 0.1% this year, followed by a slow recovery of 0.3% in 2024 and 1.0% in 2025, the DNB said.

The central bank in June had guided for growth of 1.1% to 1.3% in the coming two years, after an expansion of 0.8% this year.

But rising interest rates and elevated food and energy prices have hit the Dutch economy harder than expected and have caused it to shrink for three consecutive quarters since the start of the year.

Consumer spending is expected to pick up gradually, as inflation is set to cool to 2.9% next year and to further slow to just under 2% at the end of 2025.

High interest rates, however, will continue to limit trade and export growth is not expected to return before 2025.

