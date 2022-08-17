Dutch economy grows 2.6% in second quarter despite soaring inflation

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Smith

Economic growth in the Netherlands surprisingly jumped to 2.6% in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, as household spending boomed despite soaring inflation and companies increased their investments.

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the Netherlands surprisingly jumped to 2.6% in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, as household spending boomed despite soaring inflation and companies increased their investments.

The strong expansion confounded expectations among economists that growth would remain at roughly the same 0.5% pace seen in the first quarter of 2022.

The pick-up in April-June left the euro zone's fifth-largest economy 5.3% bigger than in the same period a year before.

Growth was spurred by a 7% increase in household consumption relative to the second quarter of 2021, when spending was still constrained by COVID-19 lockdown measures, even though inflation rocketed to around 9%.

Investments were 5% higher than a year before, while exports increased almost 6%, official data showed.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters