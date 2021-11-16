Dutch economy grew 1.9% in Q3 as coronavirus restrictions disappeared

AMSTERDAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch economy grew 1.9% in July-September compared with the previous quarter, as the lifting of coronavirus restrictions continued to fuel a boom in consumer spending, official data released on Tuesday showed.

Growth of the euro zone's fifth largest economy followed a 3.8% expansion in the second quarter, and was stronger than the 1.7% predicted on average by economists.

The boom of the past six months has compensated for the deep slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the size of the Dutch economy now exceeds the levels seen before the crisis hit.

The strong recovery is also visible in the labour market, where there are now 126 open vacancies for every 100 persons without a job.

Bars, restaurants and stores were allowed to reopen over the summer and all social distancing measures in the Netherlands were dropped in late September.

Since then, however, coronavirus infections have jumped, reaching record levels in the past week.

To contain the outbreak, the country returned to a partial lockdown last Saturday, as cafes, restaurants and stores were ordered to close early for at least three weeks.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.