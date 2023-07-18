Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof files for bankruptcy - NOS

AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof has filed for bankruptcy, national broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday, citing an email sent to employees.

The company, which raised 100 million euros ($112.56 million) to expand during the COVID-19 pandemic, had filed for protection from creditors last week.

($1 = 0.8884 euros)

