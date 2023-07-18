News & Insights

Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof files for bankruptcy - NOS

Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

July 18, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof has filed for bankruptcy, national broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday, citing an email sent to employees.

The company, which raised 100 million euros ($112.56 million) to expand during the COVID-19 pandemic, had filed for protection from creditors last week.

($1 = 0.8884 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.