Dutch DSM and Swiss Firmenich join forces in all-share deal

Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM on Tuesday said it would merge with its Swiss peer Firmenich in an all-share deal, to become a leading supplier of food ingredients and beauty and well-being products.

The companies said the merger, expected to be finalised in the first half of next year, could lead to an organic sales growth of 5% to 7% per year and annual cost savings of 350 million euros ($376.15 million).

DSM shareholders would own 65.5% of the new Dutch-Swiss group, with current owners of Firmenich owning the rest of the shares.

