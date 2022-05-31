Dutch DSM and Swiss Firmenich join forces in all-share deal

AMSTERDAM, May 31 (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM DSMN.AS on Tuesday said it would merge with its Swiss peer Firmenich in an all-share deal, to become a leading supplier of food ingredients and beauty and well-being products.

The companies said the merger, expected to be finalised in the first half of next year, could lead to an organic sales growth of 5% to 7% per year and annual cost savings of 350 million euros ($376.15 million).

DSM shareholders would own 65.5% of the new Dutch-Swiss group, with current owners of Firmenich owning the rest of the shares.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

