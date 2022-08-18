Dutch dredger Boskalis reports half-year profit above estimates

Contributors
Dagmarah Mackos Reuters
Elitsa Gadeva Reuters
Published

Dutch dredging and marine services firm Boskalis on Thursday reported core profit above market estimates for the first six months of the year and said it expected its second-half profit to be at a similar level.

Aug 18 - Dutch dredging and marine services firm Boskalis BOSN.AS on Thursday reported core profit above market estimates for the first six months of the year and said it expected its second-half profit to be at a similar level.

The group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 292 million euros ($297 million) in the first half of 2022 from 226 million a year earlier, beating analysts' 279-million-euro estimate in a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.9837 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Elitsa Gadeva in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((dagmarah.mackos@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More