Dutch dredger Boskalis reports half-year profit above estimates

Aug 18 - Dutch dredging and marine services firm Boskalis BOSN.AS on Thursday reported core profit above market estimates for the first six months of the year and said it expected its second-half profit to be at a similar level.

The group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 292 million euros ($297 million) in the first half of 2022 from 226 million a year earlier, beating analysts' 279-million-euro estimate in a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.9837 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Elitsa Gadeva in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

