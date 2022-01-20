Dutch DMO says not considering sustainability, inflation-linked bonds

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Dutch debt management office would not consider issuing a sustainability-linked bond, director Elvira Eurlings said on Thursday.

Sustainability-linked bonds are an emerging type of debt that ties interest payments to issuer-wide environmental and social goals and interest payments eventually rise if an issuer fails to meet the goals after a certain amount of time

"I would not consider it," Eurlings said referring to such issuance during an OMFIF debate on the outlook for European sovereign borrowing.

"Governments don't like unpredictability in interest payments."

"If you have a step up or down in coupons, governments don't like it," she added.

A surge in sustainability-linked bond issuance has been driven almost completely by companies, while green bonds, which finance individual environmentally-friendly projects, have seen high take up by governments and the Netherlands first issued one in 2019.

Eurlings added that the debt agency had not seen tremendous demand for inflation-linked bonds from the Netherlands, despite rising inflation which has prompted other governments to issue such bonds.

"It's not on our agenda for this year, yet," she said, referring to the issuance of inflation-linked bonds.

