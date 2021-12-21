Oil

Dutch digital mapmaker TomTom says it will extend Volkswagen partnership

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

TomTom NV, the Dutch digital mapmaking company, said on Tuesday it would extend a supply partnership with Volkswagen, integrating its mapping and navigation technology into Volkwagen's cars, including electric vehicles.

AMSTERDAM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - TomTom NV TOM2.AS, the Dutch digital mapmaking company, said on Tuesday it would extend a supply partnership with Volkswagen, integrating its mapping and navigation technology into Volkwagen's cars, including electric vehicles.

"This multi-year deal between TomTom and the Volkswagen Group covers all markets globally excluding China and is the continuation of a successful and long cooperation," TomTom said.

Under the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, TomTom's technology will be integrated into Volkswagen cars' user interface.

TomTom shares closed at 8.265 euros on Monday.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular