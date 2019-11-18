Dutch Diagnostics Group Qiagen Is Looking Like A Hot Acquisition And Shares Are Soaring

The Netherlands-based genetic testing company said late on Friday it had received “several nonbinding indications of interest.” News of a potential bidding war sent shares to their highest in nearly 20 years.

Shares of Dutch genetic testing company Qiagen shot higher on Monday, after the company confirmed it had entered into discussions to “explore potential strategic alternatives” after receiving ”several nonbinding indications of interest.”

Investors who bailed on Qiagen over a spate of bad news last month may be kicking themselves, as the Dutch diagnostics company appears to have more than one suitor lining up.

Shares of Qiagen jumped 13% on Monday—one of the best performers on the Stoxx Europe 600 index. A statement late on Friday said it had entered into discussions to “explore potential strategic alternatives” after receiving ”several nonbinding indications of interest.”

The stock is hovering at levels not seen since 2000, gaining 28% last week after Bloomberg reported Thermo Fisher Scientific was weighing a takeover. Qiagen did not name names in its latest update and the U.S. maker of scientific laboratory instruments did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The back story. Qiagen shares have steadily climbed over the last several years, as the popularity of genetic testing has increased. But the stock has gained just 17% in the year to date, underperforming a 23% gain for the S&P 500/Life Sciences Tools & Services Index.

A recent drop in share price may just be drawing in those suitors. Qiagen slumped last month when the company warned of weaker third-quarter sales and announced the exit of Chief Executive Peer M. Schatz.

But M&A talk has lighted a spark, and J.P. Morgan analysts also helped out, last week lifting Qiagen to overweight and their price target to $40, from $25.

“Barring a near-term takeout, we see potential for new management to reset the bar and pursue abundant opportunities for portfolio rationalization and cost reduction, and therefore we think the worst is in the rearview for QGEN,” they said.

What’s new: Analysts at Berenberg said it should be no surprise Qiagen may be exploring several options.

“Qiagen is a quality asset that is well positioned in attractive markets,” with strong defensive growth prospects, high gross margins and the potential to generate a lot of cash, said Berenberg analyst Scott Bardo.

“Qiagen is also among the last of the bite-sized molecular diagnostic and life science companies—it therefore has scarcity value for suitors that are eager to gain greater scale and access to its technology,” he said

Looking ahead: Investors must now wait to see if any one suitor emerges as a favorite. Berenberg estimates Qiagen could be worth $47 to $50 a share. Bring on the bidding war.

