Commodities

Dutch court says Russia had 'overall control' of separatists in Ukraine at time of MH17 downing

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

November 17, 2022 — 07:53 am EST

Written by Stephanie van den Berg, Toby Sterling, Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on Thursday said Russia had overall control of the separatist forces in eastern Ukraine at the time when the plane was shot down.

"From half May 2014 Russia had so called overall control over the People's Republic of Donetsk," presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said referring to the region where the passenger flight was show down on July 17, 2014.

In the ongoing ruling, the court had earlier said the plane was shot down by a Russian-made missile.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.