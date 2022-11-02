Dutch court says permits for major carbon storage project are uncertain

AMSTERDAM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The highest court in the Netherlands on Wednesday said a major carbon capture project in the Rotterdam port area does not meet European environmental guidelines and said it needed more time to decide whether the project should be halted.

Environmental activists had demanded that permits for the "Porthos" project would be revoked, as they claimed effects of construction on a nearby nature reserve had not been taken into account properly when the permits were given.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.