Dutch court rejects Vivendi's request to suspend Mediaset pan-European plan

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected a request by France's Vivendi VIV.PA to suspend Mediaset's plans to create a pan-European broadcasting holding, official documents showed.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset MS.MI wants to merge its Italian and Spanish TL5.MC units into a Dutch entity, dubbed MediaforEurope (MFE) but has faced opposition from Vivendi.

Vivendi, Mediaset's second largest shareholder, challenged the move in court across Europe, saying the governance structure of the new entity would strengthen Berlusconi's grip on the company.

