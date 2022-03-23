World Markets
Dutch court rejects suit of Nigerian widows against Shell

THE HAGUE, March 23 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected a suit against Shell SHEL.L brought by four widows of activists who were executed by the Nigerian government in 1995 after they protested against the oil's company's exploitation of the Niger Delta.

The court said there was not enough evidence to support the widows' claim that Shell had been involved in bribing witnesses related to the case.

