Dutch court orders Shell to set tougher climate targets

May 26 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday ruled in a case brought by climate activists that Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L needs to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels.

Shell currently has a target to reduce the carbon intensity of its products by at least 6% by 2023, by 20% by 2030, by 45% by 2035 and by 100% by 2050 compared with 2016.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 5083; +44 778 99 43141; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.