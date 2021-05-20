Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay Nissan-Mitsubishi $6 mln in wages

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

A Dutch court on Thursday ordered fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn to repay Nissan and Mitsubishi almost 5 million euros in wages he received from their Dutch registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV in 2018.

Nissan and Mitsubishi, which ousted Ghosn as chairman of their companies and of their joint venture after his arrest for financial misconduct in 2018, claimed Ghosn had wrongly granted the wages to himself.

