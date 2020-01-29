Dutch court not competent to hear war crimes case against Israel's Gantz

A Dutch district court on Wednesday ruled that it does not have jurisdiction to hear a case against former Israeli Armed Forces chief Benny Gantz brought by a Dutch-Palestinian who lost six relatives during an Israeli air strike on Gaza in 2014.
