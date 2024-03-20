News & Insights

Commodities

Dutch court finds KLM ads were misleading in 'greenwashing' case

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

March 20, 2024 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling and Joanna Plucinska for Reuters ->

By Toby Sterling and Joanna Plucinska

AMSTERDAM, March 20 (Reuters) - A Dutch court ruled on Wednesday that KLM misled customers with an advertising campaign aimed at improving the company's environmental image, in a case of so-called "greenwashing".

The decision is an important symbolic victory for environmentalists who said the company's "Fly Responsibly" campaign was misleading given that all aviation is an important source of greenhouse gas emissions.

"A number of advertisements made by KLM in the past were misleading and therefore illegal," the court said in a summary of the judge's written decision.

However the company will not be forced to issue any rectification, and it may continue to advertise to customers. In the future, the firm must be "honest and concrete" about environmental claims, the court said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesPublic Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.