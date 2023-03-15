US Markets

Dutch court finds Facebook used Dutch personal data incorrectly

March 15, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters

AMSTERDAM, March 15 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday found that the European subsidiary of Meta, Facebook Ireland, improperly used personal data of Dutch citizens between 2010 and 2020 in a class action lawsuit.

"Personal information was processed for the purposes of advertising when in this case that is not allowed," a summary of the court ruling said.

The Dutch case has not yet progressed to the phase where any damages could be claimed.

