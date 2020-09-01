Dutch court blocks Mediaset merger in Vivendi spat

AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Tuesday blocked a proposed merger between Mediaset, controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and its Spanish arm into a single company in the Netherlands.

Mediaset shareholder Vivendi had opposed the plan.

In a ruling overturning a lower court's summary judgment, the Amsterdam Appeals Court said the proposed merger could not proceed for several reasons, including a scheme that would give some shareholders of the new entity extra voting rights.

Mediaset MS.MI and 29% shareholder Vivendi VIV.PA are locked in a series of legal battles over strategy at the Italian media company.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

