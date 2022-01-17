Dutch consumer watchdog ACM to vet Apple's dating app payment reforms

AMSTERDAM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on Monday said it would review whether changes Apple AAPL.O has made to make it possible for developers of dating apps to allow non-Apple payment options in the Netherlands meet its requirements.

Apple on Saturday said it would comply with an ACM finding published Dec. 24 that said the company had abused its market dominance by requiring dating app developers, including Tinder owner Match Group MTCH.O Inc, to exclusively use Apple's in-app payment system and would have to make changes by Jan. 15 or face fines.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.