News & Insights

BioTech
PHG

Dutch company Philips reaches U.S. settlement over respirators

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

September 07, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Philips PHG.AS and some of its local units reached an agreement to resolve all economic loss claims in a US litigation related to the recall of certain sleep and respiratory care devices, the Dutch company announced on Thursday.

The agreement includes cash awards to participants of the lawsuit depending on the type of device.

Philips Respironics has recorded a provision for an amount of 575 million euros ($615.48 million) in the first quarter of 2023 to cover the estimated costs of the final settlement, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9342 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.