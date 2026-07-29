Dutch Bros vs. Beyond Meat: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Dutch Bros continues its aggressive expansion with over 1,130 locations and double-digit revenue growth.

Beyond Meat is diversifying into the beverage market while restructuring its core plant-based meat operations.

Which of these consumer-focused stocks is the better addition to your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Dutch Bros ›

As investors look for growth opportunities in 2026, the contrast between a rapidly expanding coffee chain and a plant-based pioneer undergoing a deep restructuring offers a unique choice between Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Dutch Bros is a high-growth beverage company focused on drive-thru convenience and a cult-like culture, while Beyond Meat produces plant-based protein alternatives for global markets. They are compared here as two different paths within the evolving consumer landscape.

The case for Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros operates over 1,136 shops as of Dec. 31, 2025, specializing in hand-crafted hot and cold beverages like its proprietary Rebel energy drinks. It focuses on a high-growth drive-thru model that has quickly gained traction among retail stocks in the competitive quick-service space. Expansion is currently a major priority, highlighted by the 2026 acquisition of the Phoenix East Valley franchise and the purchase of Clutch Coffee for conversion into new locations.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $1.6 billion, representing growth of roughly 28% compared to the previous year. The company reported net income of approximately $117.3 million, which was a significant increase from the $66.5 million reported in 2024. This growth trend reflects the company's ability to scale its shop count while maintaining a net margin of close of 7.2%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 1.6x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity, indicating the company uses a mix of debt and equity to fund its growth. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations, was nearly 1.5x. Free cash flow, or cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was approximately $54.4 million for the year.

The case for Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat produces plant-based meat products available in more than 80 countries through both retail and foodservice channels. In early 2026, the company partnered with Big Geyser to distribute its new functional beverage line, marking a strategic expansion beyond its traditional protein focus. The company has also streamlined its operations by exiting the Chinese market and consolidating its manufacturing footprint to reduce costs.

In FY 2025, revenue was nearly $275.5 million, representing a decline of roughly 15.6% year-over-year as the plant-based meat category faced headwinds. Despite the lower revenue, the company reported net income of approximately $219.9 million, resulting in a net margin of close to 79.8%. This high net income figure was influenced by a $548.7 million non-cash gain on debt restructuring.

As of December 2025, the company operated with a significant shareholder deficit, meaning total liabilities exceeded total assets. The current ratio, measuring short-term liquidity, was approximately 4.6x, indicating a strong position to meet immediate liabilities. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly negative $172.8 million as the company continued to invest in its business turnaround.

Risk profile comparison

Dutch Bros faces risks related to commodity volatility, as its profitability depends heavily on the price of coffee, dairy, and syrups. It also faces intense competition from established giants like Starbucks and McDonald's for both customer traffic and prime real estate. Furthermore, with roughly 65% of its shops in the Western U.S., the company is vulnerable to regional economic shifts or extreme weather events.

Beyond Meat deals with a persistent decline in consumer demand for plant-based meat as some shoppers return to animal-based proteins. The business relies on a limited number of suppliers for key ingredients like pea protein and avocado oil, making it sensitive to supply chain disruptions. Additionally, the company faces stiff competition from large food conglomerates such as Tyson Foods and Nestle, which have significant distribution advantages.

Valuation comparison

Dutch Bros carries a higher sales multiple reflecting its rapid growth, while Beyond Meat trades at a lower valuation following several years of declining revenue and restructuring.

Metric Dutch Bros Beyond Meat Forward P/E 70.6x N/A P/S ratio 6.8x 1.0x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Dutch Bros, and this one isn't close. Beyond Meat is fighting for its life right now. Revenue has been shrinking for several quarters and the stock has traded near delisting territory. The company is in the middle of a painful restructuring that includes massive layoffs and a retreat from international markets. The pivot into protein beverages might eventually find an audience, but right now this is a company in survival mode, not growth mode.

This is a really exciting time for Dutch Bros. Revenue is surging and same-store sales are climbing. Management raised its full-year outlook after a strong first quarter. The company is opening new shops at an aggressive pace, rolling out a food program, and expanding into markets across the country that have never had a Dutch Bros location. I love that the brand has a loyal following that keeps driving traffic higher.

Dutch Bros has the brand momentum, the growth trajectory, and the financial footing to be a solid long-term hold. Beyond Meat needs to prove it can survive before it can think about thriving.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat, Dutch Bros, and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Nestlé and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.