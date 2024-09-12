Dutch Bros Stock Rises 12% in a Month: Is It Worth Buying Now?

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. BROS have gained 11.9% in the past month, outperforming both the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry. Over the same timeframe, the sector and industry have gained 5% and 2.7%, respectively.

Much of this outperformance can be attributed to the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter results in early August. Despite an evolving and uncertain consumer environment, the stock has been well received on account of strong new shop performance, advancement in menu innovation capabilities and traffic-driving initiatives via incremental advertisement. Also, attributes of value-driven propositions and convenience (for cost-conscious consumers) and broader industry recovery added to the upside.

This impressive run has sparked interest among investors, especially as Dutch Bros pulls ahead of major industry players like McDonald's Corporation MCD, Potbelly Corporation PBPB and Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM.



Currently trading 24.3% below its 52-week high of $43.49, the big question is - is this the time to buy Dutch Bros stock? Let’s dive into what’s fueling the stock’s momentum and if BROS is worth the investment.

What's Brewing Behind BROS’ Stock Growth?

Several strategic initiatives and positive market developments have strengthened investor confidence in BROS stock. The company continues to expand its footprint with consistent new shop openings, reaching the milestone of its 900th location in Frisco, TX, and demonstrating a strong commitment to growth even in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Dutch Bros is also leveraging innovation as a key driver of its growth strategy, introducing new products like Boba and Protein Belk that have been successful, and launching innovative beverages such as the Mangonada Rebel and Churro Freeze, which have resonated well with customers.

BROS has effectively utilized its Dutch Rewards program, achieving high penetration levels that enhance customer engagement and drive traffic growth, particularly in newer markets. The company’s targeted advertising efforts in markets with lower brand awareness have resulted in higher-than-expected traffic growth, prompting further investments in these areas. Additionally, Dutch Bros' expansion of its order-ahead capabilities to more locations positions the company to improve customer service efficiency and potentially increase sales throughput.

With a strong people-centric culture and a robust pipeline of experienced operators ready to lead new markets, Dutch Bros is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory. The company's focus on optimizing its real estate strategy, enhancing shop productivity and improving capital efficiency further reinforces its long-term growth potential.

What May Pull Back Dutch Bros Stock?

As a retailer dependent on consumer discretionary spending, Dutch Bros is particularly sensitive to changes in macroeconomic conditions. Inflationary pressures or a continued economic downturn may have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, or results of operations. Consumers facing tighter budgets may reduce or eliminate discretionary purchases, including Dutch Bros' specialty beverages.

The company’s strategy to protect its operating results through menu price increases and other cost-control measures is fraught with challenges. There is a risk that higher prices could lead to a decline in customer traffic, especially in an uncertain economic environment where consumers are already cautious about spending. If Dutch Bros is unable to align price increases with rising costs promptly, or if it chooses not to pass on these cost increases to customers, its operating margins could suffer.

Dutch Bros continues to grapple with the effects of legislated minimum wage increases in several states. For instance, California's minimum wage increased to $20 per hour for covered employees in April 2024, significantly impacting the company's operating costs. While Dutch Bros has taken steps to offset these pressures by gradually raising menu prices, adjusting its Dutch Rewards loyalty program, and implementing productivity-enhancing measures, these actions come with their own set of risks. Price increases may lead to reduced consumer demand, which could negatively affect sales. Additionally, any delays in implementing further price adjustments or operational changes could hurt the company's profitability.

BROS’ Valuation: A Bargain or a Risk?

BROS is trading at a premium to the industry. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 73.11X, which is well above the industry average of 23.88X.



Technical indicators are not supportive of Dutch Bros' strong performance. As of Wednesday, the stock is trading at $32.92, below its 50-day moving average of $35.49. This underperformance could indicate a lack of strong momentum in the near term, suggesting a cautious outlook.



Investment Verdict: Hold for Now

Given BROS' strong recent performance, successful new shop openings and innovative product launches, the stock shows promise for continued growth. The company's expansion efforts and strategic use of its Dutch Rewards program have also contributed to its positive market reception.

However, Dutch Bros faces significant risks, including its sensitivity to macroeconomic fluctuations, rising inflation and the impact of increased minimum wages. The company's high valuation, with a forward P/E ratio significantly above industry averages, coupled with technical indicators suggesting potential short-term weakness, adds to the uncertainty.

Given the current economic environment and valuation concerns, Dutch Bros might not represent a compelling buying opportunity at this time. For investors already holding BROS stock, it may be wise to maintain their position and monitor the company’s ability to translate its strategies into sustainable long-term growth. For new investors, it might be prudent to wait for a more favorable entry point.

BROS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

