Dutch Bros Stock Jumps 25% in a Month: Buy the Rally or Wait?

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. BROS have gained 24.9% in the past month compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 1.1% growth. Over the same timeframe, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s fall of 0.3%.

Much of this outperformance can be attributed to Dutch Bros’ better-than-expected first-quarter results in early May. Despite an uncertain consumer backdrop, the stock has been well received on account of strong same-shop sales growth, record AUVs, robust transaction gains and healthy new shop productivity. Management’s raised 2026 outlook, together with notable strength in Texas and encouraging early results from Clutch Coffee Bar conversions, likely further reinforced investor optimism.

The impressive run has sparked interest among investors, especially as Dutch Bros pulls ahead of major industry players like Starbucks Corporation SBUX, McDonald's Corporation MCD and Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM.

BROS, SBUX, MCD & YUM One-Month Price Performance



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Currently trading 11.7% below its 52-week high of $74.65, the big question is: Is this the time to buy Dutch Bros stock? Let’s dive into what’s fueling the stock’s momentum and whether BROS is worth buying at current levels.

What's Brewing Behind BROS’ Stock Growth?

Dutch Bros’ recent stock momentum reflects steady operating execution, resilient customer demand and growing confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile. The company is benefiting from strong same-shop sales growth, sustained transaction gains and a differentiated beverage platform built around customization, speed and customer engagement.

Dutch Bros’ expansion strategy continues to be a key pillar of its growth narrative. The company’s development cadence is progressing ahead of plan, supported by record AUVs and new shop productivity that remains in line with systemwide averages. Its long-term target of 2,029 shops by 2029 is being supported by a stronger real estate pipeline, a focus on market densification and selective conversion opportunities. The early performance of Clutch Coffee Bar conversions further strengthens this outlook, as converted locations are already exceeding systemwide AUVs and generating more than three times their pre-conversion volumes.

The company is also broadening customer occasions through food, digital engagement and loyalty initiatives. The food rollout is gaining traction, with attachment rates tracking in the low teens and completion across company-operated shops expected by the end of the third quarter. Rising Order Ahead usage, strong Dutch Rewards participation and more targeted in-app offers are further helping Dutch Bros strengthen customer relationships, improve convenience and support repeat visits.

On the beverage front, Dutch Bros sustained its pace of menu innovation in the first quarter with a set of nostalgic limited-time offerings introduced in March. The LTO window ranked among the company’s strongest on record, driving an approximately 30% year-over-year increase in LTO unit velocity. In early May, Dutch Bros launched Myst Energy Refreshers, a new plant-powered energy platform designed to broaden its reach in the energy category. Testing indicated strong customer demand and retention levels similar to the company’s earlier protein coffee launch, supporting continued trial alongside its core Rebel lineup.

What May Pull Back Dutch Bros Stock?

Despite Dutch Bros’ strong growth momentum, margin pressure remains a key factor to monitor. In the first quarter of 2026, beverage, food and packaging costs increased year over year, primarily due to higher coffee costs and expenses related to the ongoing food rollout. The company expects higher coffee costs to weigh more as the year progresses, with its updated 2026 outlook incorporating approximately 60 basis points of total COGS pressure.



Occupancy and other costs also remain a margin watch point. In the first quarter of 2026, occupancy and other costs increased year over year, mainly due to higher rent from the company’s shift toward build-to-suit leases and higher repairs and maintenance expenses. For 2026, Dutch Bros expects this build-to-suit transition to keep occupancy costs elevated as a percentage of revenues. The company’s updated adjusted EBITDA outlook assumes modest margin pressure, with higher coffee and occupancy costs expected to be partly offset by adjusted SG&A leverage.



Execution risk also bears watching as Dutch Bros accelerates its development plans. Management raised 2026 system openings to at least 185 and expects many Clutch conversions to be completed by the end of the third quarter. The faster cadence increases the operational load across permitting, hiring, training and conversion integration, particularly as openings are not evenly distributed through the year. Management also cautioned that transaction comparisons will step up as 2026 progresses, raising the bar for sustained same-shop sales momentum.

BROS Stock Valuation: A Bargain or a Risk?

BROS is trading at a premium to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 62.22, well above the industry average of 23.05. Other industry players, such as SBUX, MCD and YUM, have P/E ratios of 35.89, 21.15 and 21.81, respectively.

BROS’ P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS’ 2026 earnings per share has increased from 90 cents to 93 cents. Over the same period, estimates for SBUX and YUM have increased 4.4% and 2.1%, respectively, while the estimate for MCD has declined 2.3%.

BROS Earnings Estimate Trend



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BROS Stock Investment Verdict: Hold for Now

Dutch Bros’ long-term growth story remains intact, supported by strong same-shop sales growth, sustained transaction gains, record AUVs and a sizable runway for shop expansion. The company’s food rollout, beverage innovation, rising Order Ahead adoption and strong Dutch Rewards engagement further support customer frequency and broaden its growth opportunities.



However, near-term headwinds could temper the stock’s upside after its sharp one-month rally. Higher coffee costs, expenses tied to the food rollout, elevated occupancy costs and tougher transaction comparisons may weigh on profitability and make it harder to sustain the recent pace of momentum. At a premium valuation, much of the optimism surrounding Dutch Bros’ growth strategy appears to be reflected in the stock.



Given this setup, investors may prefer to hold steady and wait for a more attractive entry point before becoming more constructive on the stock. BROS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.