Dutch Bros Stock Down 24% in 3 Months: Buy the Dip or Hold Tight?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS has declined roughly 24% over the past three months, despite delivering strong operating results, reflecting a mix of company-specific and macroeconomic pressures. In the same time frame, the industry has declined 1.4%.

While the business continues to post robust revenue and transaction growth, the stock is facing a broader valuation reset driven byglobal marketuncertainty, persistent inflation concerns and cautious consumer spending trends. Elevated commodity costs, particularly coffee, are also weighing on near-term margin expectations, while investors are reassessing high-growth stocks amid a higher interest rate environment.

Shares of other industry players like Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC and Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH have gained 3.1%, 3.9% and down 3.5%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Headwinds Weighing on Dutch Bros

One of the most notable concerns is margin pressure. Management highlighted that elevated coffee costs will continue to impact profitability into 2026, with commodity inflation expected to create meaningful pressure on cost of goods sold, particularly in the early part of the year.

Another challenge is the company’s ongoing investment cycle. Dutch Bros is aggressively expanding its footprint, planning at least 181 new shop openings in 2026. While this supports long-term growth, it also brings higher pre-opening costs, occupancy expenses and operational complexity, which can weigh on near-term earnings.

The rollout of the food program, though promising, is also contributing to margin compression. While this drives incremental transactions, it introduces additional costs that may dilute margins in the short term.

Growth normalization is another factor. The company expects same-store sales growth of around 3% to 5% in 2026, a step down from the stronger levels seen in 2025. This moderation, combined with tougher comparisons, may be prompting investors to recalibrate expectations.

Finally, valuation remains a sticking point. Even after the recent decline, Dutch Bros trades at a premium multiple, leaving limited room for execution missteps or macro pressures.

Structural Strengths Still Intact

Despite the stock correction, Dutch Bros continues to deliver strong underlying fundamentals. The company reported 28% revenue growth in 2025, with total revenues reaching $1.64 billion, driven by robust transaction growth and new store openings.

Unit economics remain a standout. System-wide average unit volumes (AUVs) reached a record $2.1 million, reflecting strong demand and efficient execution. High shop-level profitability, with contribution margins of around 29%, reinforces the scalability of the model.

The growth runway is substantial. Management is targeting 2,029 shops by 2029, with a long-term vision of up to 7,000 locations. This expansion opportunity remains one of the most compelling aspects of the story.

Customer engagement is another key strength. The Dutch Rewards loyalty program surpassed 15 million members, with more than 70% of transactions tied to the platform. This provides a powerful lever for repeat visits and targeted marketing.

Innovation continues to drive traffic. The company is expanding beyond beverages with its food program, while also scaling initiatives like mobile ordering (14% mix in fourth-quarter 2025) and retail CPG products, which enhance brand awareness and customer reach.

Importantly, Dutch Bros has demonstrated consistent same-store sales growth over a long period, underscoring the resilience of its demand model.

Dutch Bros’ Estimate Revisions

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has witnessed upward revisions, as shown in the chart.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the other hand, the company’s earnings in 2026 and 2027 are likely to witness growth of 18.4% and 27.4%, respectively, year over year.

BROS Trades at Premium Valuation

Dutch Bros is trading at a premium to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 3.58X, which is above the industry average of 3.32X. Meanwhile, Starbucks, Yum China and Texas Roadhouse are trading at P/S ratios of 2.5X, 1.36X and 1.58X, respectively.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

Dutch Bros appears to be a fundamentally strong growth story facing short-term pressure from macro uncertainty, cost inflation and a heavy investment cycle, rather than any deterioration in its core business. The company continues to generate solid demand, expand its footprint and deepen customer engagement, but near-term profitability is being weighed down by higher input costs, expansion-related expenses and a moderation in comparable sales growth.

At the same time, the stock still trades at a premium to peers, suggesting that much of its long-term optimism is already reflected in the valuation. Given this backdrop, existing investors may consider holding the stock to benefit from its strong unit economics, brand momentum and long runway for expansion, while new investors should remain cautious and wait for a more attractive entry point as near-term risks and valuation concerns could limit upside in the short run.

BROS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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