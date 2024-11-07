Dutch Bros rises 36.8%

Dutch Bros (BROS) is up 36.8%, or $12.87 to $47.80.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BROS:
- Dutch Bros rises 31.7%
- Dutch Bros price target raised to $53 from $47 at TD Cowen
- Dutch Bros price target raised to $44 from $39 at UBS
- Dutch Bros price target raised to $46 from $37 at Baird
- Dutch Bros price target raised to $51 from $49 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.