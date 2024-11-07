Dutch Bros rises 31.7%

Dutch Bros (BROS) is up 31.7%, or $11.07 to $46.01.
- Dutch Bros price target raised to $53 from $47 at TD Cowen
- Dutch Bros price target raised to $44 from $39 at UBS
- Dutch Bros price target raised to $46 from $37 at Baird
- Dutch Bros price target raised to $51 from $49 at BofA
- Dutch Bros Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
